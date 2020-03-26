Nita K II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Amels and most recently refitted in 2016.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Nita K II measures 52.02 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 feet and a beam of 8.97 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 628 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Nita K II has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Performance and Capabilities

Nita K II has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Nita K II accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.