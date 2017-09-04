Nitsa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Nitsa measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Nitsa has a top speed of 26.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nitsa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.