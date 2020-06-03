Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28.4m
Year 2007

Nitta V

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Nitta V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Elegan .

Design

Nitta V measures 28.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet.

Nitta V has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Nitta V has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Nitta V accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nitta V flies the flag of Greek.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

26Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.2m

crew:

6

draft:

2.2m
Featured Events