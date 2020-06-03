Nitta V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Elegan .

Design

Nitta V measures 28.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet.

Nitta V has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Nitta V has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Nitta V accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nitta V flies the flag of Greek.