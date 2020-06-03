Length 28.4m
Year 2007
Nitta V
2007|
Motor Yacht
Nitta V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Elegan .
Design
Nitta V measures 28.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet.
Nitta V has a wood hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Nitta V has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Nitta V accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Nitta V flies the flag of Greek.