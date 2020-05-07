NL233 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Turquoise Yachts, in Turkey.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

NL233 measures 66.00 metres in length and has a beam of 12.20 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

NL233 also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.

Accommodation

NL233 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

NL233 has a hull NB of NL233.