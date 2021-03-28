N.N. is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Jade Yachts.

Design

N.N. measures 27.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.65 feet.

N.N. has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

N.N. has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

N.N. has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

N.N. accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.