No Bada Bees is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by IAG, in China.

Design

No Bada Bees measures 38.70 feet in length and has a beam of 8.08 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 340 tonnes.

No Bada Bees has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by YD&AS.

Performance and Capabilities

No Bada Bees has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .

Accommodation

No Bada Bees accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

No Bada Bees is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 127-1.

No Bada Bees is a RINA class yacht.