No Buoys is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2009.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

No Buoys measures 42.37 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.16 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

No Buoys has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Her interior design is by Orsini Design Associates.

No Buoys also features naval architecture by Langan Design Associates, Inc..

Performance and Capabilities

No Buoys has a top speed of 20.90 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

No Buoys accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.