Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 42.37m
Year 1985

No Buoys

1985

|

Motor Yacht

No Buoys is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2009.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

No Buoys measures 42.37 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.16 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

No Buoys has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Her interior design is by Orsini Design Associates.

No Buoys also features naval architecture by Langan Design Associates, Inc..

Performance and Capabilities

No Buoys has a top speed of 20.90 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

No Buoys accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

20.9Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.01m

crew:

9

draft:

2.16m
Other Abeking & Rasmussen yachts
Related News