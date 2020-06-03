No Complaints is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Hatteras Yachts, in the United States.

Design

No Complaints measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.

No Complaints has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

No Complaints has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

No Complaints has a fuel capacity of 8,168 litres, and a water capacity of 1,234 litres.

Accommodation

No Complaints accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

No Complaints flies the flag of the USA.