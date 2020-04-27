No Name is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

No Name measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.24 feet.

Model

No Name is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

No Name has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

No Name has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

No Name has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 4,069 litres.