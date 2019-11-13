No Name 112 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport, in the United States.

No Name 112 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

No Name 112 measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 7.24 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

No Name 112 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Westport.

No Name 112 also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Model

No Name 112 is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

No Name 112 has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

No Name 112 has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.

Accommodation

No Name 112 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.