No Name is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Westport.

Design

No Name measures 35.05 metres in length and has a beam of 7.62 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

No Name has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

No Name has a fuel capacity of 33,641 litres, and a water capacity of 4,546 litres.

Accommodation

No Name accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins.