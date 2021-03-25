No Name is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Hargrave Custom Yachts, in the United States.

Design

No Name measures 38.10 metres in length and has a beam of 7.62 feet.

No Name has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

No Name has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

No Name accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

No Name has a hull NB of HCY25126J213.