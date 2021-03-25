Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 38.1m
Year 2013

No Name

2013

|

Motor Yacht

No Name is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Hargrave Custom Yachts, in the United States.

Design

No Name measures 38.10 metres in length and has a beam of 7.62 feet.

No Name has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

No Name has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

No Name accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

No Name has a hull NB of HCY25126J213.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.62m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Hargrave Custom yachts
Featured Events