Length 32.95m
Year 1993

No Name

1993

|

Motor Yacht

No Name is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

No Name measures 32.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.32 metres and a beam of 7.19 metres.

No Name has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Aldo Cichero.

No Name also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

No Name has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

No Name has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

No Name accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

No Name has a hull NB of 10154.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.19m

crew:

5

draft:

2.32m
