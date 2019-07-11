We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
No Name
1993|
Motor Yacht
No Name is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Baglietto .
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
No Name measures 32.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.32 metres and a beam of 7.19 metres.
No Name has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Aldo Cichero.
No Name also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
No Name has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
No Name has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
No Name has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
No Name accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
No Name has a hull NB of 10154.