Length 24.34m
Year 1987
No Name
Motor Yacht
No Name is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2011.
Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.
Design
No Name measures 24.34 metres in length and has a beam of 5.79 feet.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Performance and Capabilities
No Name has a fuel capacity of 11,337 litres, and a water capacity of 2,839 litres.
Accommodation
No Name accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.