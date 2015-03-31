No.9 of London is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2019.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

No.9 of London measures 34.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.38 feet and a beam of 7.39 feet.

Accommodation

No.9 of London accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.