Length 34.53m
Year 2014

No.9 of London

2014

Motor Yacht

No.9 of London is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2019.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

No.9 of London measures 34.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.38 feet and a beam of 7.39 feet.

Accommodation

No.9 of London accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

cabins:

5

beam:

7.39m

crew:

6

draft:

2.38m
