Noah White is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Noah White measures 24.44 feet in length and has a beam of 6.03 feet.

Noah White has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Noah White has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Noah White has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Noah White accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.