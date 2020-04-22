Nobiskrug 803 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Nobiskrug, in Germany.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Nobiskrug 803 measures 60.00 metres in length.

Nobiskrug 803 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Nobiskrug 803 also features naval architecture by Nobiskrug.

Accommodation

Nobiskrug 803 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Nobiskrug 803 has a hull NB of 803.