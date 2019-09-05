Nobody is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Overmarine .

Nobody is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Overmarine .

Design

Nobody measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 94 tonnes.

Nobody has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Nobody also features naval architecture by Overmarine and Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Nobody has a top speed of 55 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.

Nobody has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Nobody accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nobody has a hull NB of 108/05.