Nobody
2001|
Motor Yacht
Nobody is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Overmarine .
Design
Nobody measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 94 tonnes.
Nobody has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Nobody also features naval architecture by Overmarine and Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Nobody has a top speed of 55 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.
Nobody has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Nobody accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Nobody has a hull NB of 108/05.