Noé is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Couach Yachts, in France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Noé measures 28.60 metres in length.

Performance and Capabilities

Noé has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Noé accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.