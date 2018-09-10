CDM Nauta Air 90’ M/Y "NOGA" arises on the same platform of CDM Nauta Air 86' presented at the last Festival de la Plaisance, with the same contents of autonomy, seaworthiness, sea spirit on the one hand, but with 4 'additional to the 86 ', which they were used mainly to emphasize the balance of the external lines, to increase the size of the cockpit and main deck and to give more volume to the lazarette, tha main deck cockpit, and the crew quarters.

The customer, - an architect – has used all his taste and experience embracing a contemporary interior design, characterized by a variety of colours, textures and essences, together with freestanding furnitures from the best italian design companies, giving a neat feeling of welcome and warmth.



Interior layout features a main saloon with large glass doors that face aft to emphasise the seamless continuity between interior and exterior spaces, in this case the saloon and the cockpit. The cockpit prolongs this flow with easy and direct access to a large beach platform aft.



The sun deck is 12.8 mt. long with a total area of 72sq.m, and has a spacious sunbathing area aft, plus two large living areas (dining and lounging), and a fully accessorised bar, in the central and fore part of the deck.



The lower deck has a full beam owner’s cabin midships, two twin cabins, and a double VIP cabin fore. Crew quarters are aft and are fully independent with separate access routes for autonomy and privacy even on a relatively compact motor yacht.

The styling of the interiors reflects the owner’s good taste. We especially like the Canaletto walnut used for furniture and the beige highlights used on the walls from waist height up. The walnut furniture sets off the light tonalities of the carpeting and wall panels and is an excellent choice that creates the correct contrast of light to dark. Great study and care went into choosing the best lighting solutions to create an ambience that is warm and inviting.



The most unique aspect of yachting and the greatest luxury of onboard living lies in the opportunity you have to fully immerse yourself in the natural environment around you. In designing the CdM Nauta Air, the designer’s top priority was to bring the outdoors “in” by using large glass surfaces and creating spaces where interiors are in harmonious contact with the exterior. A new concept of life on board where indoor and outdoor spaces are a continuum.