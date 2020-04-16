Nomad is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Oceanfast in Freemantle, Australia and most recently refitted in 2012.

Nomad has a fuel capacity of 220,000 litres, and a water capacity of 50,000 litres.

She also has a range of 8,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nomad accommodates up to 12 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nomad is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 75.

Nomad is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.