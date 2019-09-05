Nomad is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Turquoise Yachts.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Nomad measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

Nomad has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Accommodation

Nomad accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.