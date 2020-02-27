Nomad 95 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Nomad 95 measures 30.55 metres in length and has a beam of 7.20 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Nomad 95 has a fuel capacity of 15,140 litres, and a water capacity of 1,890 litres.

Accommodation

Nomad 95 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.