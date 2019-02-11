Read online now
Length 30.48m
Year 2013

Nomad IV is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Maxi Dolphin in Erbusco, Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Nomad IV measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.90 feet and a beam of 8.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 116 tonnes.

Nomad IV has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Finot-Conq.

Nomad IV also features naval architecture by Finot-Conq.

Performance and Capabilities

Nomad IV has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Nomad IV has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Nomad IV accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nomad IV is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.

