Length 30.48m
Year 2013
Nomad IV
2013|
Sail Yacht
Nomad IV is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Maxi Dolphin in Erbusco, Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.
Design
Nomad IV measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.90 feet and a beam of 8.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 116 tonnes.
Nomad IV has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Finot-Conq.
Nomad IV also features naval architecture by Finot-Conq.
Performance and Capabilities
Nomad IV has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Nomad IV has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Nomad IV accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Nomad IV is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.