Length 30.75m
Year 1997

Nomi

1997

Motor Yacht

Nomi is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Picchiotti, in Italy.

Design

Nomi measures 30.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Nomi has a steel hull.

Nomi also features naval architecture by Aldo Cichero.

Accommodation

Nomi accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nomi flies the flag of the US.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

6.4m

crew:

6

draft:

1.95m
