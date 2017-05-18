Nomi is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Picchiotti, in Italy.

Design

Nomi measures 30.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Nomi has a steel hull.

Nomi also features naval architecture by Aldo Cichero.

Accommodation

Nomi accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nomi flies the flag of the US.