Noni is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Noni measures 29.8 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.61 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 159 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Noni has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Noni also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Noni has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Noni has a fuel capacity of 14,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,250 litres.

Accommodation

Noni accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Noni has a hull NB of 100/14.

Noni is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Cyprus.