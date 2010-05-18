Noor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Bilgin Yachts, in Turkey.

Design

Noor measures 37.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.50 metres.

Noor has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.

Hot Lab Studio began its story in Milan in 2004, basing its activity upon the ideas of three designers, Michele Dragoni, Enrico Lumini and Antonio Romano who had previously worked in Automotive and Interior design.

Performance and Capabilities

Noor has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Noor has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Noor accommodates up to 8 guests .