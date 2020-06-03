Nord Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Timmerman Yachts.

Continuing a shipbuilding tradition that dates back as far as the 17th century, Russian shipyard Timmerman Yachts constructs first-class displacement motor yachts designed to withstand harsh northern conditions.

Design

Nord Star measures 34.56 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Nord Star has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Moscow Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Nord Star has a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nord Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nord Star has a hull NB of O-110-1.

Nord Star is a M-SP, Russian River Register class yacht.