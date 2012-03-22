Nordhavn 96 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Nordhavn Yachts, in China.

Design

Nordhavn 96 measures 28.00 metres in length.

Nordhavn 96 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jeff Leishman.