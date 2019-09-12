Nordic Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by CRN, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.

Nordic Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by CRN, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Nordic Star measures 37.19 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.9 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 229 tonnes.

Nordic Star has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Nordic Star also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Nordic Star has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nordic Star has a fuel capacity of 41,639 litres, and a water capacity of 13,250 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nordic Star accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nordic Star has a hull NB of 059.