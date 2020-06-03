Length 24.38m
Year 2002
Nordlys
2002|
Motor Yacht
Nordlys is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
Nordlys measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.37 feet and a beam of 6.12 feet.
Nordlys has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Nordlys has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Nordlys accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.