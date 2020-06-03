Nordlys is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Nordlys measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.37 feet and a beam of 6.12 feet.

Nordlys has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Nordlys has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Nordlys accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.