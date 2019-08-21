Norge
Norge is a custom motor yacht launched in 1937 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts in Southampton, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 1986.
Design
Norge measures 80.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.70 metres and a beam of 11.58 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,628 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Norge has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.
Her interior design is by Finn Nilsson.
Norge also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson.
Performance and Capabilities
Norge has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Norge has a fuel capacity of 200,000 litres, and a water capacity of 125,000 litres.
She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Norge accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 54 crew members.
Other Specifications
Norge has a hull NB of 442.
Norge is a DNV/LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Norway.