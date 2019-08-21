Norge is a custom motor yacht launched in 1937 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts in Southampton, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 1986.

Norge is a custom motor yacht launched in 1937 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts in Southampton, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 1986.

Design

Norge measures 80.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.70 metres and a beam of 11.58 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,628 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Norge has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.

Her interior design is by Finn Nilsson.

Norge also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson.

Performance and Capabilities

Norge has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Norge has a fuel capacity of 200,000 litres, and a water capacity of 125,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Norge accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 54 crew members.

Other Specifications

Norge has a hull NB of 442.

Norge is a DNV/LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Norway.