We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
North Star
2013|
Motor Yacht
North Star is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Custom Line .
Design
North Star measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.24 feet and a beam of 6.93 feet.
North Star has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Model
North Star is a semi-custom Navetta 26 model.
Other yachts based on this Navetta 26 semi-custom model include: Ziacanaia, Malvasia.
Performance and Capabilities
North Star has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by di 12 65m scania engines
North Star is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Custom Line .
Design
North Star measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.24 feet and a beam of 6.93 feet.
North Star has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Model
North Star is a semi-custom Navetta 26 model.
Other yachts based on this Navetta 26 semi-custom model include: Ziacanaia, Malvasia.
Performance and Capabilities
North Star has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by di 12 65m scania engines.
North Star has a fuel capacity of 12,400 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
North Star accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
North Star flies the flag of the USA.