North Star is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Custom Line .

Design

North Star measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.24 feet and a beam of 6.93 feet.

North Star has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

North Star is a semi-custom Navetta 26 model.

Other yachts based on this Navetta 26 semi-custom model include: Ziacanaia, Malvasia.

Performance and Capabilities

North Star has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by di 12 65m scania engines.

North Star has a fuel capacity of 12,400 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

North Star accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

North Star flies the flag of the USA.