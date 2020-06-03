Northcoast 125 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Northcoast Yachts.

Design

Northcoast 125 measures 38.25 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 7.7 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Northcoast 125 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Paul Frederickson.

Her interior design is by Adriel Design, Inc..

Northcoast 125 also features naval architecture by Paul Frederickson.

Performance and Capabilities

Northcoast 125 has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Northcoast 125 has a fuel capacity of 29,523 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

She also has a range of 2,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Northcoast 125 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Northcoast 125 has a hull NB of 12518.