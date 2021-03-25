Northern Cross is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Marin Teknikk.

Design

Northern Cross measures 43.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.98 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 330 tonnes.

Northern Cross has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tor Hinders.

Northern Cross also features naval architecture by Marin Teknikk.

Performance and Capabilities

Northern Cross has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system

Northern Cross is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Marin Teknikk.

Design

Northern Cross measures 43.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.98 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 330 tonnes.

Northern Cross has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tor Hinders.

Northern Cross also features naval architecture by Marin Teknikk.

Performance and Capabilities

Northern Cross has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Northern Cross has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,790 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Northern Cross accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Northern Cross has a hull NB of B80.