Northern Light
2001|
Motor Yacht
Northern Light is a 46m motor yacht, custom built in 2001 by Feadship in Kaag (Netherlands). This luxury vessel's exterior styling and engineering are the work of De Voogt, whist her interior has been designed by John Munford Design.
Northern Light has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 9.08m (29.79ft) and a 2.95m (9.68ft) draft.
Performance + Capabilities
Northern Light has a cruising speed of 13 knots, max speed of 14.50 knots and a range of 4500 nm from her 73000-litre fuel tanks.
Northern Light Accommodation
Northern Light offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 2 double cabins and 2 twin cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 11 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.