Northern Lights is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Westship Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Northern Lights measures 40.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 422 tonnes.

Northern Lights has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carr Design.

Her interior design is by Yacht Design Associates.

Northern Lights also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects and Westship.

Performance and Capabilities

Northern Lights has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Northern Lights is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Westship Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Northern Lights measures 40.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 422 tonnes.

Northern Lights has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carr Design.

Her interior design is by Yacht Design Associates.

Northern Lights also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects and Westship.

Performance and Capabilities

Northern Lights has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Northern Lights has a fuel capacity of 30,280 litres, and a water capacity of 11,355 litres.

She also has a range of 1,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Northern Lights accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.