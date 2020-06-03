Northern Sun is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by Narasaki Shipbuilding in Muroran, Japan.

Design

Northern Sun measures 50.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.00 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.

Northern Sun has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Northern Sun has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Northern Sun is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by Narasaki Shipbuilding in Muroran, Japan.

Design

Northern Sun measures 50.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.00 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.

Northern Sun has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Northern Sun has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Northern Sun has a fuel capacity of 1,400,000 litres, and a water capacity of 50,000 litres.

Accommodation

Northern Sun accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Northern Sun flies the flag of Cooks Islands.