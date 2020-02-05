Burger Hull 510’s exterior and interior design were developed by the award winning designer Luiz de Basto of Miami, Florida USA.

De Basto, working closely with the owner, created this stylish, ocean going, long range explorer yacht for cruising and fishing the world's sportfishing hot spots.



Powered by twin Caterpillar C18 main engine, she has a cruising range of approximately 4000 nautical miles at 9.5 knots. Delivered at the end of 2017 and built to ABS classification, she is a welcome addition to the wide array of custom Burger yachts cruising the world's oceans.