Length 24.38m
Year 2006
Northstar Lady II
Motor Yacht
Northstar Lady II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Northstar Yachts.
Design
Northstar Lady II measures 24.38 feet in length and has a beam of 7.01 feet.Her exterior design is by Howard Apollonio.
Performance and Capabilities
Northstar Lady II has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Northstar Lady II has a fuel capacity of 3,600 litres, and a water capacity of 400 litres.
Accommodation
Northstar Lady II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.