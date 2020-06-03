Northstar Lady II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Northstar Yachts.

Design

Northstar Lady II measures 24.38 feet in length and has a beam of 7.01 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Howard Apollonio.

Northstar Lady II has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Northstar Lady II has a fuel capacity of 3,600 litres, and a water capacity of 400 litres.

Accommodation

Northstar Lady II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.