Norwegian Queen II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Norwegian Queen II measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.28 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres.

Norwegian Queen II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Norwegian Queen II also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Norwegian Queen II has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Norwegian Queen II has a fuel capacity of 39,368 litres, and a water capacity of 11,356 litres.

Accommodation

Norwegian Queen II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Norwegian Queen II is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T042.