Norwegian Queen II
2008|
Motor Yacht
Norwegian Queen II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Trinity Yachts.
Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.
Design
Norwegian Queen II measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.28 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres.
Norwegian Queen II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.
Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.
Norwegian Queen II also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Norwegian Queen II has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Norwegian Queen II has a fuel capacity of 39,368 litres, and a water capacity of 11,356 litres.
Accommodation
Norwegian Queen II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Norwegian Queen II is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T042.