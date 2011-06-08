Length 30.1m
Year 2009
Nostromo
2009|
Motor Yacht
Nostromo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Pendennis Shipyard.
Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.
Design
Nostromo measures 30.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 7.37 metres.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Her interior design is by RWD.
Nostromo also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and Capabilities.
She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Nostromo accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.