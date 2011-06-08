Nostromo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Pendennis Shipyard.

Design

Nostromo measures 30.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 7.37 metres.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Nostromo also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nostromo accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.