We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Nouf
2005|
Motor Yacht
Nouf is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .
Design
Nouf measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.
Nouf has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Nouf also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Nouf has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Nouf is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .
Design
Nouf measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.
Nouf has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Nouf also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Nouf has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Nouf has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.