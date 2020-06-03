Nouf is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Nouf is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Design

Nouf measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.

Nouf has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Nouf also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Nouf has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nouf has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.