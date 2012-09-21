Nourah of Riyad is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Yachtley.

Nourah of Riyad is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Yachtley.

Design

Nourah of Riyad measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 11.04 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,415 tonnes.

Nourah of Riyad has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Nourah of Riyad also features naval architecture by Yay Gemi Yapim .

Performance and Capabilities

Nourah of Riyad has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nourah of Riyad has a fuel capacity of 190,000 litres, and a water capacity of 50,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nourah of Riyad accommodates up to 14 guests in 14 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nourah of Riyad has a hull NB of 05-11.