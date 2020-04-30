Nova Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Nova Spirit measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 9.17 metres.

Nova Spirit has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Nova Spirit also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Nova Spirit has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Nova Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Nova Spirit measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 9.17 metres.

Nova Spirit has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Nova Spirit also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Nova Spirit has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nova Spirit has a fuel capacity of 68,137 litres, and a water capacity of 15,406 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Nova Spirit has a hull NB of T009.