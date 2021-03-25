Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 32.6m
Year 1991

Nova Star

1991

|

Motor Yacht

Nova Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Denison.

Design

Nova Star measures 32.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.

Nova Star has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Nova Star has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Nova Star has a fuel capacity of 34,065 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.

Accommodation

Nova Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nova Star flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.6m

crew:

4

draft:

1.9m
Other Denison yachts
Featured Events