Length 32.6m
Year 1991
Nova Star
1991|
Motor Yacht
Nova Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Denison.
Design
Nova Star measures 32.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.
Nova Star has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Nova Star has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Nova Star has a fuel capacity of 34,065 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.
Accommodation
Nova Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Nova Star flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.