Nova Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Denison.

Design

Nova Star measures 32.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.

Nova Star has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Nova Star has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Nova Star has a fuel capacity of 34,065 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.

Accommodation

Nova Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nova Star flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.