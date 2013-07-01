Novela is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Cbi Navi.

Novela is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Cbi Navi.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Novela measures 30.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 224 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Novela has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

Her interior design is by CLM Engineering.

Novela also features naval architecture by Cbi Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Novela has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Novela has a fuel capacity of 39,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Novela accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.