NP is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

NP measures 33 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.18 feet and a beam of 7.52 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 262 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

NP also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

NP is a semi-custom Navetta 33 model.

Other yachts based on this Navetta 33 semi-custom model include: Maria Theresa, Telli, Sogno.

Performance and Capabilities

NP has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by diesel caterpillar 3508c engines .

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

NP accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.