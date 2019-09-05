We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 25.1m
Year 2006
NT
2006|
Motor Yacht
NT is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine in Italy.
Design
NT measures 25.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.
NT has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
NT also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
NT has a top speed of 44.00 knots and a cruising speed of 39.00 knots. .
Accommodation
NT accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
NT is MCA compliant
NT flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.