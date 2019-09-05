NT is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine in Italy.

Design

NT measures 25.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

NT has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

NT also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

NT has a top speed of 44.00 knots and a cruising speed of 39.00 knots. .

Accommodation

NT accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

NT is MCA compliant

NT flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.