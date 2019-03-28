Nuberu Blau is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Nuberu Blau is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Nuberu Blau measures 40.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.16 metres and a beam of 8.70 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Nuberu Blau has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Nuberu Blau also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Nuberu Blau has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Nuberu Blau has a fuel capacity of 18,655 litres, and a water capacity of 11,700 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nuberu Blau accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nuberu Blau has a hull NB of AY22.

Nuberu Blau is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.